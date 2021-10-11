Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 9.39 points or 0.53% at 1773.47 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.78%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.64%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.36%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.69%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.29%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.51%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.42%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.3%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.93%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 3.41%), and HFCL Ltd (up 2.77%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 346.3 or 0.58% at 60405.36.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.65 points or 0.71% at 18021.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 276.91 points or 0.94% at 29606.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.19 points or 0.64% at 9096.76.

On BSE,2078 shares were trading in green, 1265 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

