TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit declines 46.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.15% to Rs 4104.71 croreNet profit of TVS Motor Company declined 46.51% to Rs 74.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.15% to Rs 4104.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4954.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.36% to Rs 624.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 704.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 18849.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20159.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4104.714954.65 -17 18849.3120159.99 -7 OPM %12.6510.08 -12.0110.72 - PBDT311.74328.15 -5 1461.751524.56 -4 PBT155.16217.19 -29 905.751082.85 -16 NP74.04138.43 -47 624.62704.67 -11
