TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit declines 46.51% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.15% to Rs 4104.71 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company declined 46.51% to Rs 74.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.15% to Rs 4104.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4954.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.36% to Rs 624.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 704.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.50% to Rs 18849.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20159.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

