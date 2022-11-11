JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Hemang Resources standalone net profit rises 791.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales reported at Rs 86.72 crore

Net profit of Hemang Resources rose 791.43% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 86.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales86.720 0 OPM %3.520 -PBDT3.120.35 791 PBT3.120.35 791 NP3.120.35 791

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU