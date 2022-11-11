Hemang Resources standalone net profit rises 791.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 86.72 crore

Net profit of Hemang Resources rose 791.43% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 86.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021.86.7203.5203.120.353.120.353.120.35

