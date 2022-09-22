Heritage Foods board to mull rights issue on 30th Sept

-
The board of the dairy enterprises is scheduled to meet on Friday, 30 September 2022, to consider raising funds by issuing equity shares on a rights basis.
Heritage Foods is one of the largest private sector dairy enterprises in Southern India. Its milk and milk products have a market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Heritage Foods declined 75.98% to Rs 7.27 crore on 26.68% rise in net sales to Rs 820.92 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
