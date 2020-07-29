JUST IN
Heritage Foods standalone net profit rises 332.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.82% to Rs 619.73 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 332.80% to Rs 93.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.82% to Rs 619.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 710.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales619.73710.83 -13 OPM %8.321.64 -PBDT114.2345.35 152 PBT102.8833.27 209 NP93.9621.71 333

Wed, July 29 2020. 14:25 IST

