Heritage Foods standalone net profit rises 332.80% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.82% to Rs 619.73 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 332.80% to Rs 93.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.82% to Rs 619.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 710.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.619.73710.838.321.64114.2345.35102.8833.2793.9621.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)