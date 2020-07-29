Mangalam Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mittal, Birla meet Finance Minister as AGR crisis looms over telecom sector
Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the December 2019 quarter
NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the December 2019 quarter
Mangalam Cement standalone net profit rises 829.34% in the March 2020 quarter
Mangalam Organics standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 11.32% to Rs 0.47 croreNet loss of Mangalam Industrial Finance reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.32% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.93% to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.470.53 -11 2.202.29 -4 OPM %-63.8394.34 --6.821.31 - PBDT-0.300.50 PL -0.130.04 PL PBT-0.300.50 PL -0.130.04 PL NP-0.300.49 PL -0.130.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU