Hero MotoCorp Feb'22 sales decline 29% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Wardwizard Innovation spurts after robust electric 2-wheeler sales in December
Hero MotoCorp sales drop 41% YoY in November
TVS Motor rolls out 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad's 310 cc series motorcycles
TVS Motor, Tata Power sign MoU to collaborate on electric charging
Hero MotoCorp October sales rise 3.32% MoM
-
The two-wheeler major sold 3,58,254 units of motorcycles and scooters in February 2022, which is lower by 29.12% compared with 5,05,467 units sold in February 2021.While domestic sales declined 31.58% YoY to 3,31,462 units, exports increased by 27.37% YoY to 26,792 in February 2022.
"With a sharp decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and the economy gradually opening up with several other positive indicators, such as easing of the lockdown restrictions, as well as the measures announced in the FY'23 Union Budget, a swift revival in sales is expected in the coming months," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
In the month of February 2022, Hero MotoCorp became the first automotive OEM to tie up with a leading Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to set up charging infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country. The company has collaborated with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), to establish charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country in its endeavor to electrify India.
Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. On a consolidated basis, its net profit declined 30.95% to Rs 703.74 crore on 18.46% fall in net sales to Rs 8,013.08 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp were down 2.80% at Rs 2465.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU