Shilpa Medicare enters into agreement with Dr Reddys

For production of Sputnik V vaccineShilpa Medicare, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals has entered into a 3 year definitive agreement with Dr Reddys Laboratories (DRL) for production-supply of Sputnik V vaccine from its integrated biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Maharashtra.
The targeted production of the dual vector Sputnik V for the first 12 months is 50 million doses (50 million of Component 1 and 50 million of component 2), from the date of start of commercial production.
DRL has partnered with HVIRDIF for clinical development of the vaccine and has distribution rights in geographies including India. DRL will facilitate the transfer of the sputnik technology to SBPL. Under the agreement, SBPL will be responsible for manufacture of the vaccine, while DRL is responsible for distribution/marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories.
The companies are also exploring the option to manufacture Sputnik Light, a single dose version of the vaccine in the near future.
The company views Biologics as a strategic growth area and has made significant investments in setting up a High end, Flexible Biologics facility in Dharwad to cater to the requirements of the fast growing biologics field, that include the adenoviral, subunit & DNA vaccines, Monoclonal antibodies & fusion proteins.
