PG Electroplast suspends operations of its AC manufacturing unit

PG Electroplast announced that manufacturing of Air-Conditioners at company's manufacturing unit situated at Supa MIDC, Dist. Ahmednagar, Maharashtra has been temporarily suspended due to lack of industrial oxygen.

Also, the business in other manufacturing units is severely impacted for the month of May, 2021 due to temporary shutdowns at the company's major customers end for the period of next one to two weeks.

However, all other operations are in full compliance of the regulatory norms.

The company is following all relevant government Directives and guidelines regarding health and safety of the workforce. The Company will continuously monitor the implementation of government directives and guidelines at working place.

