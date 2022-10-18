JUST IN
L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.10% to Rs 1995.10 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 22.78% to Rs 282.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 230.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.10% to Rs 1995.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1607.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1995.101607.70 24 OPM %21.1421.73 -PBDT447.90367.30 22 PBT388.90314.40 24 NP282.40230.00 23

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 17:20 IST

