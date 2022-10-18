L&T Technology Services consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.10% to Rs 1995.10 crore

Net profit of L&T Technology Services rose 22.78% to Rs 282.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 230.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.10% to Rs 1995.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1607.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1995.101607.7021.1421.73447.90367.30388.90314.40282.40230.00

