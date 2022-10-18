Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 1548.89 crore

Net loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 36.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 1548.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1387.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1548.891387.242.0818.131.72233.07-28.01202.49-36.4939.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)