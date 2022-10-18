Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 1548.89 croreNet loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 36.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 1548.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1387.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1548.891387.24 12 OPM %2.0818.13 -PBDT1.72233.07 -99 PBT-28.01202.49 PL NP-36.4939.02 PL
