TV18 Broadcast consolidated net profit declines 95.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of TV18 Broadcast declined 95.96% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 140.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 1473.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1307.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1473.431307.902.7618.5038.30259.809.81230.915.69140.86

