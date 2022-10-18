JUST IN
TV18 Broadcast consolidated net profit declines 95.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 1473.43 crore

Net profit of TV18 Broadcast declined 95.96% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 140.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 1473.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1307.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1473.431307.90 13 OPM %2.7618.50 -PBDT38.30259.80 -85 PBT9.81230.91 -96 NP5.69140.86 -96

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 17:31 IST

