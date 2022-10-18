JUST IN
TV18 Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.96% to Rs 297.67 crore

Net loss of TV18 Broadcast reported to Rs 12.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.96% to Rs 297.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 300.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales297.67300.57 -1 OPM %-1.5317.71 -PBDT-3.9454.79 PL PBT-16.6541.94 PL NP-12.4731.43 PL

