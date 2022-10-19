HFCL records PAT of Rs 82 cr in Q2 FY23

The telecom company's consolidated net profit rose marginally by 0.3% to Rs 81.86 crore on 4.6% increase in net sales to Rs 1,173.47 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 113.81 crore in Q2 FY23, down 1.2% from Rs 115.24 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expenses rose 5.66% to Rs 1,068.22 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 432.80 crore (down 24.46% YoY), employee benefits expenses was at Rs 89.73 crore (up 21.39% YoY) and other expenses stood at Rs 80.83 crore (up 29.27% YoY) during the period under review.

HFCL is a technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end transmission and access equipment, optical fiber, optical fiber cables (OFC). It is specialized in setting up modern communication network for telecom service providers, railways and defense.

