JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of South Indian Bank to consider various fund raising options
Business Standard

Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 18.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 9.15 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 18.33% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.1513.35 -31 OPM %31.5828.31 -PBDT2.182.90 -25 PBT0.921.64 -44 NP0.981.20 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 29 2020. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU