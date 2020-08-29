Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 18.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 9.15 croreNet profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 18.33% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.1513.35 -31 OPM %31.5828.31 -PBDT2.182.90 -25 PBT0.921.64 -44 NP0.981.20 -18
