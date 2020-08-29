Vivo Bio Tech consolidated net profit declines 18.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 9.15 crore

Net profit of Vivo Bio Tech declined 18.33% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.1513.3531.5828.312.182.900.921.640.981.20

