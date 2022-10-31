High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit declines 56.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.78% to Rs 20.16 crore

Net profit of High Energy Batteries (India) declined 56.30% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.78% to Rs 20.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.1626.4530.5650.095.4912.265.1911.973.858.81

