Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 693.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 72.46% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Prismx Global Ventures rose 693.18% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 72.46% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.461.67 -72 OPM %54.3526.35 -PBDT3.510.44 698 PBT3.490.44 693 NP3.490.44 693
