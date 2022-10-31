Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 693.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 72.46% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures rose 693.18% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 72.46% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.461.6754.3526.353.510.443.490.443.490.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)