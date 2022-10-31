Udaipur Cement Works standalone net profit declines 78.54% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.43% to Rs 220.05 croreNet profit of Udaipur Cement Works declined 78.54% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 220.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 197.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales220.05197.48 11 OPM %10.9415.98 -PBDT12.5920.99 -40 PBT3.2912.22 -73 NP2.1810.16 -79
