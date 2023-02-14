Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 50.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.78% to Rs 97.03 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 50.97% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 97.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

