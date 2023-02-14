Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 452.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.20% to Rs 825.82 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 452.60% to Rs 50.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.20% to Rs 825.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 620.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales825.82620.00 33 OPM %28.2320.54 -PBDT226.2693.39 142 PBT154.0048.17 220 NP50.019.05 453
