Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 452.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 452.60% to Rs 50.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.20% to Rs 825.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 620.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

