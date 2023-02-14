Flexituff Ventures International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.55 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.86% to Rs 225.44 croreNet Loss of Flexituff Ventures International reported to Rs 50.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 14.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.86% to Rs 225.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 274.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales225.44274.45 -18 OPM %-13.633.85 -PBDT-44.70-2.45 -1724 PBT-61.73-19.99 -209 NP-50.55-14.24 -255
