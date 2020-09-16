Himachal Fibres reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 67.25% to Rs 7.74 croreNet loss of Himachal Fibres reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 67.25% to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 42.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.7423.63 -67 42.6647.76 -11 OPM %-5.814.40 -2.099.25 - PBDT-0.390.42 PL -0.342.22 PL PBT-0.900.10 PL -2.370.17 PL NP-0.700.36 PL -2.300.41 PL
