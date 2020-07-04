Polytex India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore

Polytex India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.37% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.170.130.720.73-17.65-7.694.1717.810.01-0.010.070.130.01-0.010.070.130-0.010.060.10

