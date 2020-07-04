Polytex India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore

Polytex India reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.37% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.170.13 31 0.720.73 -1 OPM %-17.65-7.69 -4.1717.81 - PBDT0.01-0.01 LP 0.070.13 -46 PBT0.01-0.01 LP 0.070.13 -46 NP0-0.01 100 0.060.10 -40

