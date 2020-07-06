Sagar Productions standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.96% to Rs 1.41 crore

Net profit of Sagar Productions declined 85.71% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.96% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.33% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.24% to Rs 5.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.411.625.818.454.9636.4214.119.820.070.590.820.830.070.590.820.830.070.490.820.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)