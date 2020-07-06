Sumeet Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.38% to Rs 152.04 crore

Net Loss of Sumeet Industries reported to Rs 20.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 66.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.38% to Rs 152.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 218.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 116.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.16% to Rs 706.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 833.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

152.04218.39706.94833.28-1.291.703.504.78-8.47-19.94-12.84-19.07-27.55-38.42-53.07-65.73-20.99-66.62-46.51-116.55

