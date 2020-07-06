Shri Bajrang Alliance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.24% to Rs 75.67 croreNet profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 38.24% to Rs 75.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.06% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 171.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 157.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.6754.74 38 171.25157.00 9 OPM %1.262.48 -1.933.13 - PBDT0.500.21 138 1.402.13 -34 PBT0.42-0.01 LP 1.121.42 -21 NP0.22-0.12 LP 0.821.44 -43
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
