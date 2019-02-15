JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Precious Trading & Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Page Industries standalone net profit rises 22.17% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 738.32 crore

Net profit of Page Industries rose 22.17% to Rs 101.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 83.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 738.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 621.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales738.32621.03 19 OPM %22.3820.75 -PBDT170.67130.07 31 PBT162.51123.08 32 NP101.8983.40 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements