Page Industries standalone net profit rises 22.17% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 738.32 croreNet profit of Page Industries rose 22.17% to Rs 101.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 83.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 738.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 621.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales738.32621.03 19 OPM %22.3820.75 -PBDT170.67130.07 31 PBT162.51123.08 32 NP101.8983.40 22
