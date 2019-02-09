Hind Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.07% to Rs 3.04 croreNet Loss of Hind Syntex reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 58.07% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.047.25 -58 OPM %-55.26-2.90 -PBDT-1.67-0.12 -1292 PBT-1.84-0.29 -534 NP-1.84-0.29 -534
