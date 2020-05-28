Hindalco Industries Ltd in demand

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 138.2, up 3.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.66% in last one year as compared to a 20.36% drop in NIFTY and a 37.47% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 138.2, up 3.68% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.41% on the day, quoting at 9446.15. The Sensex is at 32063.77, up 1.45%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 18.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1801.25, up 1.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 144.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 203.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 138.4, up 4.06% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 52.05 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

