Jindal Photo Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd and Kwality Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2019.
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd and Kwality Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 June 2019.
Jindal Photo Ltd surged 16.42% to Rs 27.3 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 31974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2135 shares in the past one month.
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd spiked 15.78% to Rs 5.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1813 shares in the past one month.
Indoco Remedies Ltd soared 13.76% to Rs 169.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3814 shares in the past one month.
Igarashi Motors India Ltd rose 12.26% to Rs 227.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 70043 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7556 shares in the past one month.
Kwality Ltd spurt 9.94% to Rs 3.54. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU