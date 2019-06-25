Mold-Tek Packaging spurts on fresh buying interest

Mold-Tek Packaging was up 5.94% at Rs 254.90 at 11:10 IST on the BSE on a sudden buying interest.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down by 3.12 points, or 0.01% to 39,119.84.

On the BSE, 14,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 650 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock surged as much as 11.39% at the day's high of Rs 268 in early trade, the most since 28 May 2019. It hit an intraday low of Rs 254.90 today.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 372.55 on 11 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 201.80 on 20 February 2019.

On a consolidated basis, Mold-Tek Packaging's net profit rose 28.8% to Rs 8.82 crore on a 10.2% rise in the net sales to Rs 104.22 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Mold-Tek Packaging (MTPL) is the in rigid plastic packaging in The company is involved in the of injection molded containers for lubes, paints, and other products.

