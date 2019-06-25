SBI Life Insurance tumbles as OFS begins

Company was down 4.19% to Rs 680.70 at 11:53 IST on the BSE after the company said one of its promoters, Cardif, will sell up to 2.5% stake in the firm through offer for sale.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 24 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 11.88 points, or 0.03% to 39,134.84.

On the BSE, 49,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 24,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 684.80 and a low of Rs 675 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 713.80 on 24 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 487 on 1 October 2018.

will sell stake through offer for sale (OFS) today, 25 March 2019 and the floor price for the sale will be Rs 650 per share.

proposes to sell up to 2.50 crore equity shares, or 2.5% stake, in Company today, 25 June 2019 (T Day) (for only) and on 26 March 2019 (T+1 Day) (for and for who choose to carry their bids).

Currently, BNP Paribas holds 7.70% stake in the life insurance company while of has a 62.10% stake.

On the first day of the bidding for OFS today, 25 June 2019, at 12:05 IST, bids were received for 21.67 lakh shares from the non-retail investors, representing a subscription of 9.63%.

SBI Life Insurance Company's net profit rose 20.1% to Rs 457.68 crore on a 54.8% rise in the total income to Rs 15739.85 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is one of the leading life insurance companies in The company is a joint venture between India's largest of and the leading global insurance company

