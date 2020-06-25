Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit rises 0.91% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.67% to Rs 10323.00 croreNet profit of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 0.91% to Rs 1250.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1239.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.67% to Rs 10323.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10153.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.42% to Rs 2897.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2329.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 21521.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20003.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales10323.0010153.79 2 21521.8620003.23 8 OPM %24.2525.61 -22.9022.72 - PBDT2563.042587.59 -1 4880.804750.45 3 PBT2052.242087.43 -2 3882.293725.19 4 NP1250.711239.49 1 2897.832329.16 24
