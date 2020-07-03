Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spikes 7.75%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.43%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has added 42.36% over last one month compared to 1.97% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 5.64% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd rose 7.75% today to trade at Rs 831.9. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.43% to quote at 13078.77. The index is up 1.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 4.99% and Bharat Electronics Ltd added 4.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went down 34.72 % over last one year compared to the 9.71% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has added 42.36% over last one month compared to 1.97% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 5.64% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23131 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12379 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 896.35 on 22 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 448 on 24 Mar 2020.

