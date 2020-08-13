Eros International Media Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AGI Infra Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Nila Infrastructures Ltd and NACL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2020.

Eros International Media Ltd lost 9.54% to Rs 26.55 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd crashed 8.95% to Rs 49.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 877 shares in the past one month.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd tumbled 8.25% to Rs 599.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55601 shares in the past one month.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd pared 8.22% to Rs 4.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

NACL Industries Ltd shed 7.07% to Rs 41.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16940 shares in the past one month.

