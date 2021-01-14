New order win boosts Indian Hume Pipe Co

Indian Hume Pipe Company rose 2% to Rs 212 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for the work of Rs 198.80 crore from the Karnataka Government.

Indian Hume Pipe on Thursday announced that it has received a LoA from the Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Development Division, Kalaburgi, Karnataka Government for the work of filling of tanks in Kalaburgi (south) Taluka of Kalaburgi district.

The scope of the work is lifting water from Bennethora Reservoir for ground water development & drinking water purpose on turnkey basis including operation and maintenance for five years. The project is to be completed within 24 months.

Indian Hume Pipe Company is engaged in the business of construction and maintenance of projects relating to water supply, irrigation, sanitation and sewerage systems and pipe manufacturing.

