Hindustan Bio Sciences standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.17% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Bio Sciences declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.550.58 -5 OPM %9.0924.14 -PBDT0.050.14 -64 PBT0.050.14 -64 NP0.050.14 -64

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 09:24 IST

