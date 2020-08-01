Hindustan Bio Sciences standalone net profit declines 64.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.17% to Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Bio Sciences declined 64.29% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.550.589.0924.140.050.140.050.140.050.14

