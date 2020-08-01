Steel Strips Wheels reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.50% to Rs 387.07 crore

Net loss of Steel Strips Wheels reported to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.50% to Rs 387.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 526.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.53% to Rs 23.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.41% to Rs 1563.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2041.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

387.07526.651563.342041.198.1110.7410.9512.0516.8840.94104.64170.81-1.2825.6232.70108.89-5.2519.9223.4582.36

