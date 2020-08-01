Ucal Fuel Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.38% to Rs 158.21 croreNet Loss of Ucal Fuel Systems reported to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.38% to Rs 158.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.83% to Rs 21.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.90% to Rs 731.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 869.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales158.21189.20 -16 731.52869.78 -16 OPM %2.009.88 -12.1614.30 - PBDT0.6415.78 -96 74.49103.49 -28 PBT-10.5410.52 PL 34.9973.06 -52 NP-3.71-0.22 -1586 21.1545.81 -54
