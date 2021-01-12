Hindustan Composites Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd, Autolite (India) Ltd, Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd and Centrum Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 January 2021.

Hindustan Composites Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 352.25 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 56389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3787 shares in the past one month.

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 98.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16373 shares in the past one month.

Autolite (India) Ltd spiked 19.90% to Rs 34.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8000 shares in the past one month.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd exploded 17.99% to Rs 152.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8533 shares in the past one month.

Centrum Capital Ltd spurt 14.86% to Rs 25.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

