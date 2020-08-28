Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 409.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.11% to Rs 1675.88 crore

Net loss of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 409.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 99.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.11% to Rs 1675.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2798.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1675.882798.32-4.5710.78-285.06129.22-316.3087.85-409.2699.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)