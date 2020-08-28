Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 409.26 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 40.11% to Rs 1675.88 croreNet loss of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 409.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 99.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.11% to Rs 1675.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2798.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1675.882798.32 -40 OPM %-4.5710.78 -PBDT-285.06129.22 PL PBT-316.3087.85 PL NP-409.2699.74 PL
