Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.86 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Shalby reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 53.37% to Rs 6.02 crore

Net loss of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reported to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.37% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.41% to Rs 36.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 45.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.0212.91 -53 36.9645.86 -19 OPM %-63.797.36 --0.548.46 - PBDT-3.490.28 PL -2.150.92 PL PBT-3.86-0.09 -4189 -3.63-0.57 -537 NP-3.862.18 PL -3.631.70 PL

Mon, June 15 2020. 18:35 IST

