Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9894.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.69% to Rs 61949.39 croreNet loss of Tata Motors reported to Rs 9894.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1117.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.69% to Rs 61949.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85676.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12070.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28826.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 258594.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 299190.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales61949.3985676.33 -28 258594.36299190.59 -14 OPM %1.129.86 -6.968.24 - PBDT-697.447725.21 PL 13716.8921871.04 -37 PBT-6512.302372.16 PL -7708.54-1719.59 -348 NP-9894.251117.48 PL -12070.85-28826.23 58
