JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit declines 78.96% in the March 2020 quarter

Vaibhav Global allots 11,605 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9894.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.69% to Rs 61949.39 crore

Net loss of Tata Motors reported to Rs 9894.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1117.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.69% to Rs 61949.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 85676.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12070.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 28826.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.57% to Rs 258594.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 299190.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales61949.3985676.33 -28 258594.36299190.59 -14 OPM %1.129.86 -6.968.24 - PBDT-697.447725.21 PL 13716.8921871.04 -37 PBT-6512.302372.16 PL -7708.54-1719.59 -348 NP-9894.251117.48 PL -12070.85-28826.23 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 17:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU