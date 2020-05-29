Wipro spurts on appointing Capgemini's Thierry Delaporte as new CEO, MD

Wipro gained 3.41% to Rs 206.10 after the IT major appointed Capgemini executive Thierry Delaporte as its chief executive officer and managing director.

Delaporte will take over as the chief executive officer and managing director of the company, effective 6 July 2020.

Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO and MD on 1 June. Neemuchwala left the technology firm after four years due to personal commitments. Rishad Premji will oversee the day to day operations of the company until 5 July.

Further, Wipro announced the appointment of financial services professional Deepak M Satwalekar to its board of directors for five years effective 1 July, subject to the approval of the shareholders. He will serve as an independent director on the board and will bring a wealth of experience to Wipro having spent over four decades in the financial services industry and as an advisor and board member of companies from diverse industries.

Shares of Wipro have gained 14% in last one month as against 1.62% fall in benchmark BSE Sensex.

On a consolidated basis, Wipro's net profit declined 5.29% to Rs 2,326.10 crore on 1.55% increase in revenue to Rs 15,711 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

