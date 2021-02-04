Punjab National Bank gains for fifth session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 39.8, up 3.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.05% in last one year as compared to a 22.77% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.72% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Punjab National Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.8, up 3.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 14841.65. The Sensex is at 50394.6, up 0.28%. Punjab National Bank has risen around 11.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has risen around 10.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34758.45, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1829 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1437.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 39.75, up 2.85% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

