Hindustan Zinc Ltd extends losing spree

Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 273.1, down 1.85% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 14776.65. The Sensex is at 49940.38, up 0.34%.Hindustan Zinc Ltd has eased around 10.5% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3867.45, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

