Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 30.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 372.07 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 30.06% to Rs 97.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 372.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 326.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.372.07326.2029.4030.95123.17110.36111.7498.6697.4874.95

