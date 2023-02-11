JUST IN
ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 248.82% in the December 2022 quarter
Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 30.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 372.07 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 30.06% to Rs 97.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 74.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 372.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 326.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales372.07326.20 14 OPM %29.4030.95 -PBDT123.17110.36 12 PBT111.7498.66 13 NP97.4874.95 30

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:15 IST

