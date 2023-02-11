Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.70% to Rs 240.80 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering rose 53.95% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.70% to Rs 240.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 173.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.240.80173.619.999.5816.3811.4214.399.5610.736.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)