Salasar Techno Engineering consolidated net profit rises 53.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.70% to Rs 240.80 crore

Net profit of Salasar Techno Engineering rose 53.95% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.70% to Rs 240.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 173.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales240.80173.61 39 OPM %9.999.58 -PBDT16.3811.42 43 PBT14.399.56 51 NP10.736.97 54

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:15 IST

