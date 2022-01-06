Hong Kong Market ends higher

Hong Kong share market rebounded from near a 21-month low in the volatile trade on Thursday, 06 January 2022, as traders sought bargains in battered Chinese tech companies on valuation appeal. Stocks had earlier declined in tandem with a global market sell-off after minutes from the Federal Reserve's previous meeting signalled a quicker unwinding of monetary stimulus.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index added 0.72%, or 165.61 points, to 23,072.86.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.66%, or 53.23 points, to 8,068.93.

Shares of tech companies rebounded, with Alibaba Group gaining 5.7%. Tencent rose 1.5%, while Meituan and JD.com gained at least 3.6%.

