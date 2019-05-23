Hong Kong Market falls for fourth days

Hong Kong share market closed down on Thursday, 23 May 2019, as uncertainty over the ongoing trade conflict between the and after reports that the plans to put more Chinese corporates on the blacklist as it did to At closing bell, the ended down 438 points or 1.6% to 27,267. Turnover increased to HK$98.99 billion from HK$76.4 billion on Wednesday.

City market shares were seen pressured as US- trade and tech disputes continued to intensify. The U. S.- trade spat is showing no signs of ending, with media also reporting that was considering blocking and several other Chinese firms from buying U.

S. technology, which sparked fresh worries that the trade conflict was spiraling into a

After last week's escalation of tariffs, no new trade talks have been scheduled, and many analysts suspect a breakthrough will require an intervention at the top before the Group of 20 major economies meets next month in Osaka,

HK blue chips fell across the board. (00005) edged down 0.1% to HK$65.25. HKEX (00388) dipped 1.3% to HK$246.4. (00700) slipped 3.8% to HK$326. (00941) softened 0.6% to HK$72.1. AIA (01299) shed 1.5% to HK$74.9.

Shares of as risk adverse investors parked funds into them. Power Assets (00006) edged up 0.7% to HK$54.2.

Tech stocks declined as sanctions on continued to evolve, with more joining the combatants. (02382) dived 7.7% to HK$67.9. (02018) dropped 6.4% to HK$41.25. (00285) retreated 4.2% to HK$10.42. (01478) declined by 8.5% to HK$5.4. (02038) sank 8% to HK$0.92. (06088) slid 4.5% to HK$3.17.

Stocks with 5G exposure bore the brunt of selling. (00763) plunged 5.7% to HK$19.42. (00992) fell 2.6% to HK$5.88. (02342) and YOFC (06869) dipped 5.1% and 3.9% to HK$1.48 and HK$16.34 respectively.

